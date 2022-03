Everton have suspended their commercial sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has commercial ties to Everton, has had his assets frozen by the European Union.

The Usmanov-owned company USM Holdings, which has Everton owner Farhad Moshiri as its chairman, sponsors the club’s training ground.

Usmanov also has an exclusive naming-rights option on Everton’s new stadium.