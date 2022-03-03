Adegoke’s Murder: Heavy security as trial of Adedoyin, others begins

There is heavy security presence at the Osun State High Court premises as Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six others commenced over their alleged involvement in the death of Timothy Adegoke.

Adedoyin is the owner of the Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife where Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State, was reportedly killed.

Adedoyin was charged with an attempted felony, conspiracy, unlawful interference with Adegoke’s corpse, tampering with the hotel’s receipt and CCTV camera with the intent to destroy evidence that would prove that the victim visited the hotel.

Others charged alongside him are Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle, and others at large. Those still at large are Prince Rahim Adedoyin, Esther Asifo, and Quadiri Moshood.