Jandor visits Ladipo market, commiserates with victims of last week inferno

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has visited the scene of the inferno at the Ladipo spare parts market to commiserate with victims of last week’s inferno at the market.

Jandor who was accompanied on the visit by Apex Leaders of Lagos4lagos Movement and the State Coordinator of N’digbo in Lagos4Lagos sympathized with shop owners who lost hundreds of millions in the unfortunate fire incident of 25th, February, 2022. While on a tour of the market to assess the damage of the accident, Jandor noted that Government could have done better to provide succour to the victims. He disclosed that emotional intelligence would have helped to assuage the pains and losses instead of the threat of closure of the market.

Earlier, President-General, Ladipo Central Executive Auto Dealers Association (LCEADA), Jude Nwankwo, commended Jandor for visiting the market to sympathize with the victims. He noted that the market leadership has had a lot of running battle with the state on many issues concerning the operations of the market. He therefore expressed the willingness of the market association to support the 2023 Guber aspiration of Jandor.

In his reaction, Jandor assured the market that a PDP-led Government will provide an economic friendly environment and policies for the traders to do their businesses. He said: “For over twenty years, traders in this market and other markets like Alaba and Aspanda, have suffered untold hardship in the hands of the APC Government who closes the market at will, thereby subjecting traders in the market to untold hardship.

“There should be a way for a better engagement with a people and markets that contributes a large chunk of our GDP in the state. “The threat and resort to closure of these markets should not be wise thing to do for any Government that understands the impact of these markets to the economy of Lagos”. he added.