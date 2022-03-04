Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says any buyer would be ‘lucky’ to have club

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said “whoever buys the club will be lucky to have it”, and added his commitment to staying with the Blues. The Stamford Bridge side’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich is planning to sell the club.

He has taken the decision following his country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here and love everything about the club and, hopefully, it continues,” said Tuchel. “There is now uncertainty but isn’t there always as a football manager? “I’m used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and, I have to be honest, this is quite a level but I am positive and hope things will end well.”

Tuchel became Chelsea manager when he replaced Frank Lampard in January 2021 and led them to Champions League victory last season. “I have the opposite of a problem staying here. I said many times that I love working in the Premier League,” said the German.