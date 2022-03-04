Fuel Crisis: PDP condemns Buhari for abandoning Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for travelling out of the country and abandoning Nigerians amid the fuel scarcity across the nation.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba. The party accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the helm of affairs in the petroleum sector of crippling economic activities in Nigeria.

“The decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to jet out to the United Kingdom (where leaders are committed) for yet another ‘routine medical check-up after his administration has wrecked our healthcare system and when the nation which he leads is in crisis, underscores the insensitivity of the APC which by nature and outlook has never been ready for governance since inception,” the party said in the statement issued on Thursday.

“While other world leaders are solving problems in their countries, President Buhari, who promised to fix our refineries, abandoned Nigerians to the excruciating fuel crisis caused by the corruption perpetrated by APC leaders in the helm of affairs in the petroleum sector, which has now crippled economic activities in the country.”