Jandor kicks off LGA tour in Ojo, set to visit Badagry, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi Ifelodun in first phase of state-wide tour

The much-publicized LGA tour got underway in grand style at Ojo Local Government on 4th March, 2022 as the Lagos4Lagos movement led by the Lead Visioner, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) commenced a process to integrate the movement and its members into the PDP structure. It would be recalled that Jandor had set up a “Contact & Integration” Committee” to ensure the full integration of Lagos4Lagos members into the PDP. The 15-member committee has Lagos4Lagos members and nominees from all tendencies in the Lagos PDP.

In his remarks, Jandor reiterated the need for the PDP to stay united ahead of the 2023 General election. He opined that only a united PDP can win Lagos. He added that the APC’s biggest threat is a Lagos PDP united on all fronts. Reacting to insinuations by APC apologists that the PDP is set to serve him the APC treatment, Jandor noted that the PDP is a democratic party owned by members unlike the APC owned by a single individual. He dismissed the mischievous thinking in the APC camp suggesting that Philip Aivoji from the Badagry Division, was elected at the congress to block his chances of picking the PDP’s ticket.

Clearing the air on the significance of the event, Jandor noted that the event was to formally welcome and integrate the Lagos4Lagos members into the PDP family in the Local Government. He disclosed that the Lagos4Lagos excos have been mandated to attend the party’s meeting at wards & L.G.A as floor members of the party. Also commenting on the recently signed Electoral Act by the president, the Lagos4Lagos convener disclosed that the electronic transmission provision in the Act would forestall the malfeasance usually perpetrated by the APC at the collation centre.

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of PDP flags to the Lagos4Lagos ward chairmen by the existing PDP ward & LGA chairmen in the local Government. The first phase of the LGA tour will also take Jandor to Badagry, Amuwo-Odofin and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.