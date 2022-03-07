2023 Elections: We’ve not released timetable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it was yet to release the timetable for the 2023 general elections, warning that the one in circulation did not emanate from the party. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification in a statement titled, ‘PDP Has Not Released Timetable for 2023 General Elections’.

According to him, the letter purportedly signed and released by the National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Umar M. Bature, as the schedule of activities and timetable of the PDP for the 2023 general elections was fake. “The PDP states in clear terms that it is has NOT released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year and no such document was signed and released by the National Organizing Secretary,” the statement read.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the Party at appropriate levels.

“Clearly, the said timetable and schedule of activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seek to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our party at this critical point in time.