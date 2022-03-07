Abba Kyari remanded in NDLEA custody as judge postpones bail hearing

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday adjourned the trial of Abba Kyari and six others till March 14. Mr Kyari is expected to remain in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency until he reappears in court at the adjourned date for his bail hearing.

Mr Kyari, before his suspension, was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police. Those arraigned along with Mr Kyari include Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

In court on Monday Mr Kyari pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the eight-drug trafficking-related counts brought against him by the NDLEA.