FG inaugurates committee to renegotiate ASUU agreement

The Federal Government on Monday inaugurated a seven-person committee tasked with the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement reached with the Academic Student Union of Universities (ASUU). The committee is chaired by Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs.

Other members are Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, Arc. Lawrence Patrick Ngbale, who represents North East; Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth, representing South West and Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Senator Chris Adighije, representing South East.

Also on the team are Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Olu Obafemi from North-Central; Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology, Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu, representing North West; and Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Mathew Seiyefa from South-South.

It has three months to conclude the renegotiation with ASUU. ASUU is currently on a one-month warning strike which commenced on February 14. The academics are seeking improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy among other demands.