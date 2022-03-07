Jandor hails Amuwo-Odofin PDP for warm reception and integration of Lagos4Lagos

…Says New Electoral Act will halt APC’s rigging machinery in 2023.

The Amuwo Odofin chapter of the PDP has been commended for the exceptional love and integration extended to members of the Lagos4Lagos. Making the commendation during his visit to the Local Government, Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) expressed his happiness with the synergy and co-operation between the Lagos4Lagos and PDP members in the Local Government.

Giving Kudos to the leaders of the party and the Lagos4Lagos movement for the remarkable feat, Jandor reiterated that only a united Lagos PDP can oust the APC from power come 2023. According to Jandor, the ruling APC major weapon against the party is the orchestrated moves to sow seeds of disunity among members of the party.

Dignitaries at the event include PDP State Organizing Secretary, Adio Salami, Contact & Integration Committee Chair Hon Deji Wellington, Lagos4Lagos Apex Chairperson, Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, Lagos4Lagos State Chairman, Prince Sunday Ajayi among many others. Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of flags by PDP LGA & ward chairmen to their Lagos4Lagos counterparts.

In his remarks, Jandor expressed confidence in the PDP to have a clean sweep at the 2023 polls adding that the new Electoral Act will forestall the use of the rigging machinery of the APC. He also reiterated the need and benefits of the party faithful to work towards delivering a Government structure as against the ephemeral gain in the jostle for party positions.