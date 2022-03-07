Nigeria Air: FG opens bid to private partners

The Federal Government has issued the request for proposal to intending private investors on National Carrier. In a statement shared on the official Twitter handle of the Aviation Ministry on Monday, the Federal Government said the move is part of efforts towards diversification of the economy and to promote economic growth.

The statement also added that the private sector partners are expected to comprise – Nigerian Financial and Institutional Investors (min. 46% shares) so that the total Nigerien shareholding will hold a minimum of 51% of the shares of ‘Nigeria Air’ (including the 5% non-interactive FGN share), as required by international laws for a National Carrier.

This comes less than one week after the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika announced that the Federal Government will issue requests-for-proposal for the establishment of Nigeria Air. Sirika while making the announcement said because the government intends to own only five percent of the airline shares, it is going to go ahead with the AOC (Air Operator Certificate), which has commenced since.

He also said the Federal Government will give the prospective investors some weeks to respond to the request, then an announcement will be made concerning the winning bidder.