Bamise’s Murder: Police parade BRT driver, expand investigation

Police authorities in Lagos State have taken into custody the driver of the BRT bus involved in the murder of 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The driver, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, and another accomplice were arrested by DSS operatives in Ososa, Odogbolu area of Ogun State on Monday night. They were eventually handed over to the police.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi while parading the suspect on Monday explained that following the arrest, the investigation will be expanded to bring everyone who is part of the crime to justice.

The CP assured the public and the family of the bereaved victim that justice will be served in the case.