Death of Bamise: Jandor commiserates with family of deceased

***Says the unfortunate event once again exposes heedlessness of the Governor in addressing issues at critical times.

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has commiserated with the family of the 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwola who was found dead after being declared missing about a week ago. It would be recalled that the lady’s whereabouts became unknown after she boarded a Lagos State Government-owned BRT bus from Chevron Estate in Ajah which was going to Oshodi on Saturday, February 26.

Reacting to the sad and unfortunate incident, Jandor expressed sadness on the death of the young lady whose only offence was to patronize a state-owned bus presumably thinking she was safe in such facility. According to Jandor, the latest incident has further shown the heedlessness of the Governor in addressing issues at critical times. He noted that the sad episode raised many questions begging for answers.

“Firstly. we would like to know why the Government failed to act swiftly to save the life of the innocent lady even after sending SOS message in the hands of her abductors, It is also shameful that the guarantor whose details the government must have verified before employing the driver could also not be reached or located after the lady was declared missing. He asked: “How long are we going to lose Lagosians to avoidable deaths?

How long are we going to suffer because of government ‘s lack of due diligence on their personnel and processes? He added: “A lot of questions should be asked on how the driver, the guarantor and other culprits had the audacity to use a state-owned facility to perpetrate such heinous crime” He continued: “It is quite disheartening that the level of insecurity in the state has reached a stage where residents are no longer safe even in government owned BRT buses. The situation has become so bad since the news broke that the social media space has gone agog with several narratives, warning residents not to use BRT to avoid ritual killing”.

Finally, we would like to appeal to the Governor to bring every one directly and indirectly connected to this crime to justice as Lagosians are tired of the Governor’s promise of bringing perpetrators of crime to book.