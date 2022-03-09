Jandor hails Deji Doherty @60

Lagos4Lagos Convener and PDP Guber hopeful, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has saluted former Lagos PDP Chairman. Engr. Deji Doherty on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a goodwill message, Jandor described Doherty as an astute politician who has made invaluable contribution to the growth and development of the PDP at state and national levels.

According to Jandor, Engr. Doherty’s indelible mark in politics and business would continue to be a source of inspiration for young aspiring politicians in the state and the country at large.

“As you as ascend the sixth floor, here is wishing you many more prosperous years in good health. On behalf of the Lagos4Lagos movement, I pray you continue to wax strong in the service of our party”. He stated.