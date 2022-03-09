National Convention: APC CECPC releases approved zoning formula

The Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the zoning arrangement for the March 26 National Convention.

APC in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director of Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Ɗambatta, zoned the national chairman to the North-Central while the South West will produce the National Secretary.

According to the statement, the position of the Deputy national chairman has been allocated to the South-East zone.

The ruling party said the zoning arrangement was adopted at the March 8, 2022 regular meeting of the CECPC.