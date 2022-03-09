Why BRT involved in Bamise’s death has no CCTV – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has explained why the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), which the 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwola boarded before her death, has no CCTV.

In an interview with journalists, the state governor explained that the BRT buses that were bought about two years ago have CCTVs and trackers while the ones that were bought a year ago don’t have cameras.

“All of our BRT buses that we procured two and a half years ago have CCTV cameras and trackers but the additional ones we bought locally last year are the ones that have not been installed because we have to do a lot of configurations before you can put CCTV cameras on them”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted he is in talks with the manufacturers concerning the installations of the cameras. “You need to do a lot of configurations before you can put CCTV cameras in them so we are speaking with the manufacturers of that. I don’t need to mention names but they were purchased locally. That is the unfortunate one this particular incident happened.”

He urged Lagosians not to board a BRT bus whose lights, radar lights that indicate destination, are off.