Ahead of PDP primaries, Jandor meets Lagos4Lagos aspirants in 20 LGAs

…Says aspirants must work assiduously to earn delegates support during primaries.

Lagos4Lagos Lead Visioner and PDP Guber hopeful, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has met with Lagos4Lagos members aspiring for various political offices in the 2023 General election across 20 LGAs in Lagos. At the meeting attended by aspirants for House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate, Jandor disclosed that the meeting was called to intimate the aspirants of the hurdles before them in securing the party’s ticket.

While urging the aspirants to put efforts in mobilizing support for their aspirations at their constituencies, Jandor stressed that political aspiration require leg work and goodwill. He further urged the aspirants to take a cue from his grassroots mobilization right from his days in the APC. In his words: “You can all see how we have been going round in Lagos mobilizing and sensitizing the people. Again, you can also see the acceptance across board in the party. It’s so because of the amount of work we have put into our aspiration. It requires a lot of good will and legwork”

According to Jandor, the aspirants would need to work with all the tendencies within their constituencies to get the support of the exco and delegates ahead of the primary election. He also disclosed the need for the aspirants to consult and harmonize on the best way to present a formidable aspirant among them. The Lagos4Lagos helmsman also reiterated the need for all the aspirants to give priority to the party’s quest to produce a PDP-led Government in Lagos come 2023.

Speaking earlier, Lagos4Lagos Apex Leader, Hon. Fatai Shodimu urged the aspirants to hit the ground running by lobbying and fraternizing with the party executives and delegates at their constituencies noting that the PDP as a democratic party choose the candidates for elective positions via the ballots. Responding to an aspirant’s concern on the status of registration of Lagos4Lagos members into PDP, State Chairman Prince Sunday Ajayi allayed his fears adding that plans have reached an advanced stage to get membership cards for the Lagos4Lagos members.