Bamise’s Murder: Court orders remand of BRT driver for 30 days

A Magistrate Court at the Yaba area of Lagos has ordered the remand of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Mr. Andrew Nice, over his alleged involvement in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

Magistrate Omobola Salawu ordered the remand for 30 days following an application by the Police. The officer in charge of legal, Yetunde Cardoso, who represented the police had filed the remand application which premised it on four-count of the alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct, and interference with a corpse. The suspect will be remanded in custody to enable the police conclude their investigations as well as to await the outcome of the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Outside the court, the counsel to the Ayanwola family, Ayo Ademiluyi condemned what he described as the refusal of the Governor to pay a condolence visit to the grieving family. “Lagos State Government is the franchisor of the franchise agreement of the Bus Rapid Transport which the Lagos Bus Services Ltd is executing. We also want to say that the Lagos Bus Service Ltd has a corporate criminal liability hanging on its neck in this case.”

“We want to call on the Inspector General and the Commissioner of Police to move swiftly to arrest the Managing Director of Lagos Bus Services Ltd and all its top directors within the next 24 hours,” said the lawyer.