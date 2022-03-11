Lagos Govt suspends NURTW from parks, garages

The Lagos State government has suspended the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) across the state. In a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos, Gbenga Omotoso, the government directed officials of the union to stay away from all parks and garages.

According to him, the government has been watching closely events in the union amid the claims and counter-claims over the control of NURTW. “The government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors,” Omotoso said. “Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State. “The government will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.”

Omotoso explained that the government’s position was premised on its responsibility to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in the state.