Nigeria evacuates 123 more citizens who fled Ukraine after Russia invasion

One hundred and twenty-three (123) more Nigerians who fled Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia have been brought back home.

They returned to Nigeria aboard an Air Peace plane with registration number 9HSLF which arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 1:20am on Friday.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and that of other relevant government agencies were already on the ground to receive the returnees. Also, at the airport to receive them were officials of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), and the Federal Ministry of Health, among others.

While the evacuees comprise 122 adults and one infant, a further breakdown of the returnees shows that 75 of them are males and the remaining 48 others are females.