Sale of Firearms: Court sentences Evans’ co-defendant to five-year jail term

The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced one Udeme Upong, who is standing trial alongside convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, to five years imprisonment.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and sentenced Upong after he changed his plea to guilty. The judge also held that the five-year jail term will start counting from the date he was remanded in prison.

The convict, and his co-defendants, Evans, Joseph Ikenna Emeka, and Chiemeka Arinze were arraigned before the court on a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to kidnap and selling of firearms by the state government on October 23, 2017.

They were alleged to have attempted to kidnap the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo.