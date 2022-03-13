Jandor visits late Bamishe Ayanwole’s parents, charges Government to bring culprits to book to serve as deterrent to other criminally minded individuals

Few days after his condolence message to the family of the late Bamishe Ayanwole, Lagos4Lagos Lead Visioner and PDP Governorship hopeful, Dr Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has visited the Ayobo home of the Ayanwoles to sympathize with the family. It would be recalled that the 22-year-old Bamishe was found dead days after her ordeal with her abductors in a Lagos State Government-owned BRT bus from Chevron Estate in Ajah going to Oshodi on Saturday, February 26.

Speaking to the family of the deceased, Jandor noted that the death of innocent residents of the state in unfortunate and avoidable circumstances is worrisome. He added that the Bamishe’s case should be seen by concerned residents and the Government as one too many incidents, where Lagosians, especially the youths are being lost to avoidable deaths. He further challenged the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu to make this particular case, a distinctive example to all criminally minded individuals out there adding that Government should ensure that justice is served to serve as deterrent to other criminally minded elements

Expressing his condolence, he said: “I want you to take solace in God and his existence, there is a reason for this and i want you to be strong in this trying time” He continued:” It is disheartening to know that despite how the issue has generated a lot of concerns and reactions, there’s nothing to show government’s presence at the Ayanwole’s”.

Speaking earlier, in an emotion-laden voice, Ayanwole, father of the deceased disclosed that Bamishe was coming from a fashion school where she goes every day to learn the art of sewing clothes before she met her untimely death.