NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP sues Buhari over privacy breach

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari over “the failure to review and rescind his reported approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of law”.

It asked the court for an order to set aside the approval, saying it amounts to violations of the citizen’s rights just as it requested for “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Government or any other authority, persons or group of persons from unlawfully accessing people’s personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of the law”. In a statement issued by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare on Sunday, the agency accused the president of giving approval to the security agencies without due process.

“If President Buhari’s approval is not rescinded, millions of law-abiding Nigerians may feel that their private lives are the subject of constant surveillance,” the suit, filed by Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, read in part. SERAP maintained that “interference with an individual’s right to privacy is not permissible if it is unlawful or arbitrary”.

According to the suit with number FHC/L/CS/448/2022 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP asked the court to determine “whether the approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via the National Identification Number [NIN] without due process is consistent with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality”.