‘A Serial Betrayer’: Wike fires back at Obaseki, apologises to Oshiomhole

The rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Governor Nyesom Wike has taken a new twist as the Rivers governor fires back at his Edo State counterpart. Addressing a crowd at an event on Monday in Rivers State, Governor Wike accused Governor Obaseki of betrayal and ingratitude.

He alleged that the Edo governor has refused to be grateful to the party and the people who supported him to be re-elected when he left the All Progressives Congress (APC). Governor Wike, however, apologised to a former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, whom he said had initially warned them about accepting Governor Obaseki into the PDP fold.

“If you check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness,” he said while addressing a crowd at the commissioning of a secondary school in Omuanwa community, Rivers State. “Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, the insincerity, the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki if he has done anything for PDP (or) voted for PDP. The only election he voted was his own election – where we gave him an umbrella.”