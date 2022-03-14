Export Promotion Council reviews Zero Oil Plan

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council NEPC has commenced review of its Zero Oil Plan (ZOP) to meet with the present-day economic realities. This was contained in a press statement signed by the NEPC Head of Corporate Communications, Ndubueze Okeke. Other items to be reviewed according to the statement are the NEPC Corporate Strategy 2019 – 2013 and Tools for Effective Performance Monitoring.

Declaring open a five-day retreat for NEPC top management and board members with the theme: “Export for Survival”, the Executive Director/CEO, Dr. Ezra Yakusak implored officers to fully participate towards building a virile organisation for the benefit of all and the growth of the nation’s economy.

Yakusak said the objectives of the retreat is to create an atmosphere for productive engagement and interaction with a view to evaluating the operational activities of the Council as well as review its vision, mission and challenges in pursuit of promoting and diversification of Nigeria’s non-oil export trade. “Ultimately, a process of designing a road map shall be set up and this will give us a blue print to focus on in subsequent years”, he said.

The retreat which commenced with a workout session also provided a platform for effective Board and Management relationship to enhance organisational development with the view to building a motivated and productive workforce as well as effective communication and brand/communication strategy.