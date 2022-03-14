Russia-Ukraine War: 31 evacuees from Romania arrive in Nigeria

The seventh batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrived Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. They arrived aboard a Turkish airline and they were airlifted from Romania where they had fled following the war in Ukraine.

The evacuees numbering 31 arrived at 6:30 am and were received by officials of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), and the Refugee Commission.

This is the second set of evacuees from Romania following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has left many displaced. However, unlike the previous batches of returnees that arrived via chartered flights, the 31 evacuees arrived on a commercial flight.

This batch of evacuees did not come into the airport through the regular arrival point. They came through the international wing of the airport, and due to protocols, journalists were not allowed entry to the arrival hall to talk with them or film their arrival.