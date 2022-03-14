When the party wins, every party faithful benefits, says Jandor at Lagos4Lagos integration into Mushin PDP

The LGA tour of Lagos4Lagos Lead Visioner and PDP Guber hopeful, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) continued with his visit to Mushin LGA in furtherance of the integration of Lagos4Lagos members into PDP.

Speaking at the event, Jandor stressed the need to pursue peace and reconciliation in the party ahead of 2023. He disclosed that the APC has always instigated and benefited from internal wranglings and disunity in the PDP. He then urged the party faithful to shun bickering and stay focused on delivering a PDP-led Government in 2023.

Commenting on the significance of the presentation of flags by the PDP ward & LGA to their Lagos4Lagos counterparts, Jandor disclosed that the gesture symbolizes the Lagos4Lagos members’ welcome and integration into the party. While admonishing the PDP ward executives to embrace and work harmoniously with the Lagos4Lagos members, Jandor noted that he has relentlessly championed the cause of unity in the PDP since joining the party.

On the benefits of pursuing the party’s quest to have a PDP-led Government in Lagos come 2023, Jandor, said: “It is only when the party wins that all party faithful can benefit. It is time for us to do something different so that we can achieve a different result in Lagos PDP. Let us exert the same energy we use in fighting each other and transfer it to the polling units to defeat the APC”.

Speaking to the party delegates in the Local Government ahead of the primaries, Jandor urged them to put the party’s interest above personal interest and gratification. He further reiterated the need for all hands to be on deck for the party’s quest to have the government structure in 2023.