The Federal Government has received another set of Nigerians from Ukraine numbering 31.

According to the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), they were evacuated through Romania aboard Turkish Airlines. The flight landed at about 06:30a.m on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Int’l Airport Abuja.

With the latest batch of returnees, a total of 1,531 Nigerians have now been evacuated back to the country.