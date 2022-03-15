Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad

Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark’s squad for the first time since his cardiac arrest while playing at Euro 2020 last summer. The playmaker, 30, was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) – a type of pacemaker – after his cardiac arrest against Finland.

He joined Brentford in January following his release by Inter Milan. Denmark play friendlies in the Netherlands on 26 March and at home against Serbia three days later. Eriksen will join up with his international team-mates for training in Spain prior to the two games. He joined Brentford on a six-month deal after his release by Inter Milan and made his first appearance for the Bees as a substitute in a defeat against Newcastle United on 26 February.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was given a standing ovation from fans and players on both sides when he came on after 52 minutes. He said afterwards: “If you take away the result, I’m one happy man. To go through what I’ve been through, being back is a wonderful feeling.”