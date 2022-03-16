Another blackout hits Lagos, Enugu, others as national grid collapses again

Electricity consumers in Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Anambra, and some other states have yet again been thrown into darkness after the national grid collapsed. It is the second time the national grid would experience a system collapse in less than two days after an earlier fault was reported.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) was one of four of the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) that reported a system collapse on Monday. Hours later, the company announced that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations have been restored while power supply to its customers was being restored in phases.

It was, however, a sad day for EKEDC customers on Tuesday when the company took to its Twitter handle to inform them of another system collapse. “Dear esteemed customers, we would like to inform you of another system collapse on the national grid which occurred at 5:10pm today.

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates. Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience,” it said.