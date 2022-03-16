Brain Drain: Reps seek automatic employment for first class graduates

The House of Representatives wants automatic employment for first class graduates from Nigerian institutions. The House believes this will serve as motivation for Nigerian students and enable graduates to maximize their potential.

Representative Chinedu Martins, who moved the motion on Wednesday, said this will address the concerns of exporting the best brains to other countries.

While giving his presentation on the ‘Need to Grant Automatic Employment to First Class Graduates,’ Hon Martins stressed that Nigerian universities produce hundreds of first class graduates annually at the end of every academic year, adding that “a great percentage of them find it difficult to secure employment and contribute to nation-building”.

He lamented that the inability of many first class graduates to secure gainful employments has continued to force the nation’s brightest minds to flee the country, thereby, enriching the human resources of those nations, leaving the nation at a loss.