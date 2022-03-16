Malami to declare Judiciary Reporters’ Conference Open, March 17

Barring any last-minute changes, the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, will on March 17, 2022, declare open, the 2021 Media Conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Abuja chapter.

A statement by Paschal Njoku, Secretary General of NAJUC, indicated that, “Malami will deliver a Keynote Address on the theme, while two Resource Persons from the National Judicial Institute are to deliver papers on “STEMING THE TIDE OF CONFLICTING JUDGMENTS IN NIGERIA’S JUDICIAL SYSTEM”. “The other person will present a paper on: “ENFORCEMENT OF COURT JUDGMENT DEBTS; THE OBSTACLES, THE REMEDIES”. The theme of the 2021 national conference is “The Judiciary And 2023 General Election; The Way Forward”.

NAJUC comprises experienced judiciary editors and reporters who work to promote the rule of law and rights of the people through incisive, objective and factual reportage. “The seminar which holds at the Olusegun Obasanjo Auditorium, Federal Ministry of Justice Abuja, is part of concerted efforts aimed at capacity building, training and retraining of Judiciary reporters to keep abreast with international best practices in the coverage of courts.’

Njoku added that the Special Guest of Honour is Malam Gambo Saleh Ahmed Esq, Executive Secretary, National Judicial Council, Abuja and that Chairman of NAJUC, Mr Kayode Lawal is the Host. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday on the level of preparation ahead of the seminar, Lawal said the event will be held under strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines and protocol.