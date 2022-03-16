PDP caucus meets in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus members are currently meeting in Abuja at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s lodge.

Details of the meeting are, however, yet to be known but there are speculations that the discussions will centre around the 2023 elections.

Those who have arrived at the venue include; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors of Bauchi, Delta and Enugu, former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, among others.

This is the second meeting of the PDP caucus in less than 72 hours.