2023 Polls: PDP approves committee for zoning, prices for nomination forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 37-member committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections.

It also announced the prices for expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants seeking election into various political offices in the country. This formed part of the resolutions of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

Read the communique issued at the end of the 95th PDP NEC meeting below:

The National Executive Committee (NEC), after extensive deliberations on issues of urgent national importance as well as preparations for the 2023 general elections resolved as follows:

NEC commended the effort of the various organs of our Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Caucus, the National Assembly Caucus, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PDP Governors’ Forum, and our structures at various levels in stabilizing our Party for the task ahead.

NEC also commended the commitment of the National Working Committee (NWC) under the Chairmanship of Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to further unite and reposition the Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

NEC applauded the NWC for the success of the Party in the Local Government election in the FCT as well as in recent bye-elections across the country. NEC also commended the NWC for the successful conduct of the PDP primaries for Ekiti and Osun States’ governorship elections respectively and charged all party members to work hard to ensure victory in the two elections.

NEC expressed confidence in the ability of the NWC to lead our Party to win the Presidential election, majority of state governors as well as the majority of seats in the National and State Assemblies.

On the state of the nation, NEC strongly condemned the insincerity, corruption, and insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration resulting in worsening insecurity and agonizing economic hardship in the country.

NEC also condemned the abysmal corruption in the APC government which is responsible for the excruciating fuel crisis and collapse of our national grid that have crippled economic and social activities in our country.

NEC notes that Nigerians are now looking up to the PDP for solutions and as such urged all Party members to remain united in the PDP’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our country from the misrule of the APC.

Preparations for the 2023 General Elections:

NEC approved the PDP Electoral Guidelines for the conduct of Primary Elections

NEC approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

NEC approved a 50% reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions.

NEC also approved the commencement of sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from Thursday, March 17, 2022

The following amounts for the Forms were approved by NEC:

(i) State House of Assembly – Expression of Interest – N100,000=

Nomination Form N500,000=

(ii) House of Representatives- Expression of Interest – N500,000=

Nomination Form N2,000,000=

(iii) Senate – Expression of Interest – N500,000=

Nomination Form N3,000,000=

(iv) Governorship – Expression of Interest – N1,000,000=

Nomination Form N20,000,000=

(v) President – Expression of Interest – N5,000,000=

Nomination Form N35,000,000=