All actions taken by Gov Bello in my absence ‘remain valid’ – Buni

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker/Extraordinarily Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, has refuted claims that he has reversed some actions taken by Niger State Governor, Muhammed Bello.

Governor Bello assumed the National Chairman position last week while Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, was out of the country for medical treatment. There had been insinuations that Bello had permanently replaced Buni on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari. But the speculations have been put to rest after the President on Wednesday backed Buni’s continued role as the CECPC Chairman.

Buni, in a statement on Thursday, reiterated that he had duly transmitted power to Governor Bello who acted on his authority while he was away. “Therefore all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding,” Buni said. “All party stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the Committee under the leadership of the Acting Chairman.”

Buni also called for “support and understanding to move the party forward to a successful Convention slated for March 26th, 2022.”