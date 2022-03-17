Customs intercept donkey skin packed in Lagos warehouse

The Nigeria Customs Service (Strike Force) in Western Zone has intercepted donkey skin packed in a warehouse in Lagos. The coordinator of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Mohammed Yusuf, said information about the items was gotten through intelligence gathering and impounded in the early hours of Thursday.

He said the reconstituted unit under his watch will give smugglers the run for their life. The donkey skin has a duty paid value DPV of N2. 4 million. Also impounded is 137.3kg of Cannabis Sativa with DPV of 13.043Million. He noted that all seizures made in the full implementation of the customs and excise Management Act as Amended.

Other seizures made by the unit in the last month are A 3×20 Ft Container of raw timber, 1,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice seized in cement haulage truck, used tyres, used clothing, and shoes. The DPV Value of the seized items stands at N32 million.