Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reveals burglary at his home

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says his home was burgled during his side’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The France player came on after 67 minutes as the Spanish side won 1-0. Pogba said “our family’s worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into … while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom”.

The family’s nanny was at home at the time and Pogba has offered a reward to “anyone who has a clue to help us”. Pogba’s two children are aged three and one. The 29-year-old has been at United since re-joining the Old Trafford club in a then-world record £89m transfer from Juventus in 2016.

His contract with the club runs out in the summer. “My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed,” added Pogba.