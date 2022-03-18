North East business community purchases, presents PDP form to Atiku

The North East Business Community has purchased and on Thursday presented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination and expression of interest forms for president to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at his residence in Abuja.

Atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, shared the development on his official Facebook page, saying the gesture was in fulfilment of the promise made when he visited the Jewel State of Gombe late last year.

“I can never thank them enough, and I will never betray the confidence they and other people of goodwill have reposed in me,” the PDP chieftain promised.