El Clasico: Real Madrid look to extend dominance against Barcelona

La Liga leaders Real Madrid head into El Clasico on Sunday looking to record a sixth successive win over Barcelona but they will be welcoming a side in resurgent form under new boss Xavi. The European giants have already met twice this season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side winning in the league at the Nou Camp before also seeing off their Catalan rivals in extra time in the Supercopa de Espana.

It will be the first Clasico at the Bernabeu since March 2020 after Real returned to their iconic stadium earlier this season amid ongoing renovations. Sunday’s match will have a capacity restricted to a sold-out 60,000 fans. Real will begin the game 15 points ahead of their visitors, who sit third behind Sevilla and are unbeaten in the league since 4 December when Xavi suffered his sole defeat in the competition against Real Betis.

It will also be a Clasico that appears slightly different on the eye – neither club will be in their traditional colours, with Real set to sport a black kit to commemorate their 120th anniversary this month, while Barcelona will wear a shirt featuring the yellow and red of the Catalan flag.