Chelsea: Centricus bid to buy club intends to ‘maintain existing management’

Global investment firm Centricus is funding another British bid to buy Chelsea, saying it wants to “maintain and support existing management”. The Premier League club was put up for sale by Russian owner Roman Abramovich before he was sanctioned following his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

This latest bid, backed by Centricus – which has £29bn in assets – features several Chelsea season-ticket holders. At least four other consortiums have said they have bid to buy the Blues. There is a group featuring Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Coe, and one headed by British property investor Nick Candy.

United States interest comes from the Ricketts family, while a group consisting of Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly has also bid. There are also reports that a bid from Saudi Media Group has been lodged, with the American investment firm Raine Group handling the sale.

It is understood that those bidding will be whittled down to a short list this week with a sale expected before the end of the month.