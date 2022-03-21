Red Alert: DSS raise alerts over violence in the North Central Zone

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted the public on what it described as the “a sinister plan” by some elements to instigate violence in parts of the country particularly the North Central. Spokesman of the Security Service, Dr Peter Afunnanya, in a statement says, the aim of the alleged plot is “to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity”.

Afunnanya also says the sponsors in a bid to precipitate the alleged violence, have mobilised foot soldiers and have held several meetings in and outside the target areas. He noted that the DSS is “also aware of a plot to use students, striking University teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by Government to address the issues.

“While the Service views the machination as unpatriotic, it is on the trail of the agents of destabilization who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals. Though it has emplaced measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

“The public should be rest assured that the Service will, in conjunction with other security agencies, go after the sponsors of this scheme and ensure the law takes it course. Citizens are advised not only to engage according to rules but should resist persuasions to be used to destroy their own country. “He further warns those who may wish to go contrary to the law will to desist otherwise face the wrath of the law.