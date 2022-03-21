Treat Obiano with ‘due civility,’ Anambra traditional rulers tell EFCC

The Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers has condemned what it claimed as the inhuman treatment meted out to the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It called on the agency to treat Obiano rightly.

The traditional rulers made the comment in a statement signed by its chairman and the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Highness, Nnaemeka Achebe. According to them, the video of the outgone governor wearing a boxer in the anti-graft agency’s custody is shocking and does not befit a person of such status.

“We are equally disturbed that such a video clip found its way out of the highly secure environment of the EFCC onto the social media, obviously, with the intent of causing maximum embarrassment to Chief Obiano and, by extension, the people of Anambra State, whose governor he was until three days ago on 17 March 2022,” the traditional rulers said.

“Therefore, the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, on behalf of all traditional rulers of Anambra State, calls on the EFCC to treat Chief Obiano with due civility and immediately restore him to his personal comfort whilst expeditiously working to conclude its investigation,” they added.