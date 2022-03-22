18 Super Eagles arrive camp ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Ghana

Eighteen Super Eagles players have made it to camp as they hope to book their place in Qatar when they face Ghana in the playoffs holding on the 25th and 27th of March respectively. The latest arrivals were Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo, Jo Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Emmanuel Dennis who plays as a striker for Premier League side, Watford F.C.

Others to make the list include captain William Troost -Ekong, Leon Balogun, Moses Simon Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Leicester city’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Abdullahi and goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi. A surprise inclusion is Lorient midfielder, Innocent Bonke, who replaces the injured Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Super Eagles Interim Manager, Augustine Eguavoen, had stated on Monday that his sole focus was on raising a team that will seal a Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket. Speaking ahead of Super Eagles’ first training session, yesterday, in Abuja, Eaguavoen said the players have promised to do everything possible to beat Ghana, adding that the first game at the Baba Yaro Stadium, Kumasi, on Friday is very important to their aspirations.

The camp opens in Abuja on 21st March, as the Super Eagles take on Ghana in the 20,000 –capacity Cape Coast Sports Stadium from 7.30 pm on Friday 25th March, with the reverse leg set for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March as from 6 pm.