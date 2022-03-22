Buhari commissions multi-billion dollar Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Dangote Fertiliser Plant in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos. He inaugurated the multi-billion dollar facility on Tuesday at an event well attended by many political, traditional, and religious leaders, as well as key members of the private sector from various parts of the country.

They include the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; as well as members of the forum including Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Mrs Amina Mohammed; the Vice-Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mrs Olusola Momoh; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; as well as former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, were among the dignitaries present at the event.

President Buhari inaugurated the facility as part of activities lined up for his working visit to Lagos. He was also billed to inaugurate the newly built terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, as well as inspect the ongoing construction at the Dangote Refinery and the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The Dangote Fertiliser Plant is Africa’s largest granulated urea fertiliser complex. It occupies 500 hectares of land in the Lekki Free Trade Zone and was built at about $2.5 billion.

It is expected to help Nigeria retain $125 million in import substitution and provide $625 million from exports of products from the fertiliser plant.