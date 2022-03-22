FCTA commences massive cleanup on airport road

…impounds 27 motorcycles demolishes roadside shanties, worship centers

In order to restore order on Abuja roads, especially the airport road, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, on Monday, commenced massive cleanup of the road corridor. The cleanup which involved all relevant agencies in Abuja, started from Karamajiji end of the road corridors, also saw to the clampdown of no fewer than 27 motorcycles.

Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dr Abdulateef Bello, while briefing journalists at the venue, disclosed that his agency was able to seize 27 motor cycles on the airport road stretch for various offences, from driving against the traffic, to driving on the express road. He added that the administration is not trying to put hardship on anybody, but the administration is more concern about the safety security of residence.

According to VIO boss, “We have done a lot of engagement building social trust, with the okada riders so that they will be law abiding but as at today there are some stubborn riders that are not willing to comply with our directives. So today we have over 27 motor cycles that were seized so they will pass through normal forfeiture and they will put them for crushing. “The FCT Administration is not trying to put hardship on anybody. But the administration is more concern about the safety security of residence. Riding against traffic, riding on the highway is anti-safety and the fact that we know everyone is trying to put food of their table they should obey the rules and regulations of the land”.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah said there is no going back on the operation, which would last one month. According to Attah: “Right now is the extremely massive cleanup of airport road here. Starting from the traffic here, seizures of motor cycle, pin down points. “We removed illegal structures, shanties, bachers, especially those that built shops under the high-tension cables. We touched so many communities here, we did so many cleanups here in view of the directive of FCT Minister.