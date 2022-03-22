Fertiliser Plant: Buhari, Dangote target jobs, food sufficiency in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the Dangote Fertiliser Plant in the nation’s bid to attain self-sufficiency in food production and create more jobs for its citizens.

He inaugurated the multi-billion dollars facility sited in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, at an event well attended by many political, traditional, and religious leaders, as well as captains of industries from various parts of the country.

They include the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; as well as members of the forum including Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), and Badaru Abubakar.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, as well as the Vice-Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mrs Olusola Momoh, were among the dignitaries present at the event.