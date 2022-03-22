President Buhari commissions new airport terminal in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned a new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The new MMIA Terminal is expected to handle 20 million passengers a year. It comprises of a four-storey Main Terminal Building, three-storey Finger Building, two-storey Cargo Terminal Building, 82,925sqm apron, and external and ancillary works.

The terminal also has about 60 sets of check-in counters and six boarding bridges. The terminal is one of five being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu, in a bilateral arrangement between the Nigeria and China. The ones in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been completed and commissioned already, while that of Kano has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

The new terminal is built on a land mass of approximately 56,000 square metres. Other facilities in the terminal include five baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points, two food courts, four premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty-free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others.

The new terminal is expected to generate about 3,000 direct and indirect employment for Nigerians, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos State Government on the 9km Airport-Shasha-Alimosho link Road to be constructed by the State Government.