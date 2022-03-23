2023 Polls: Atiku formally declares intention to run for president

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023. He declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

If elected, Atiku promised to focus on unity, security, economy, education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units. “We will operate a liberal economy that allows small businesses to grow through lower taxes for small businesses and low-income earners,” he said in a series of tweets. “Though we all have different lives and goals and desires we all want one future.

“Nigeria is a land of possibility. There is no challenging background that will make any Nigerian give up. I am a living witness to what is possible in Nigeria. “This time around is different; our journey will not end at the poll; we will get to work and rescue Nigeria. I invite every Nigerian to join me in this mission to save our dear country.

“I have never been this optimistic, and with your support and God’s grace, we will get to the promised land. I know as one, we can rescue Nigeria. I know as one, we can get it done.”