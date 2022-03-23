IGP praises policeman who rejected bribe, two others

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has commended three personnel for their exemplary performances in the course of their duty. He called on senior police officers to always appreciate personnel who display similar performance in their respective jurisdictions, saying such actions have impacted positively on the goodwill and image of the Nigeria Police Force.

Those extolled by the police chief included Sergeant Sampson Ekikere, Sergeant Yahaya Ahmed, and Elemide Bishop – a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said a statement on Tuesday by the acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi. Ekikere, who is attached to 22 Police Mobile Force, Ikeja in Lagos, was commended for recovering a wallet belonging to one Lukman Abaja. He was said to have traced the owner to deliver the found item to him on Saturday last week.

Ahmed, on his part, rejected a N300,000 bribe offered to him by one Chukwuka Jude. Jude was arrested at the Higher Shari’ah Court in the Tudun Wada area of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital for offences bordering on false presentation and cheating by impersonation. Also commended was Bishop who was Head of Operations at the Police Radio. The CSP was mistakenly credited with the sum of N600,000 into his police account. “The officer withdrew the money and remitted it back to the Nigeria Police Cooperative Society treasury, showing attributes of an honest and trustworthy police officer,” Adejobi said.

The IGP assured the entire police workforce of sustainable efforts in improving their condition of service with a view to making life meaningful to them and having a force of their choice.