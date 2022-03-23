Malami on Electoral Act: Deletion of section 84(12) is still work in progress

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that the deletion of section 84 Subsection 12 of the Electoral Act 2022 is still a work in progress and is being considered as such.

He said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, while the possibility of appeal is not in doubt, government creators and the Law Reform Commission responsible for the codification and gazetting of the laws are collaborating with the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that any addition made to the law is in line with the provisions of the law.

Malami’s comments come a few days after the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, declared Section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act illegal and ordered the Attorney General of the Federation to delete the section. President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier sent a letter to the National Assembly asking them to delete the section, arguing that it would deprive political appointees of their right to vote and be voted for.